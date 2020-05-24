Sister Lucia Dos Santos.

Recently I saw on Gloria TV an article that stated that Lucia Dos Santos, one of the visionaries of Fatima, was replaced by a substitute or lookalike. I found that hard to believe. Just by looking at a picture it is mostly not enough to say if an old person on a picture is actually the same person from a picture taken at a younger age.
Just some software from Amazon, I would also not easily believe, because I don;t know what the software does.
For that reason I took a software developed by the university of Nottingham and ran some pictures through this software.
This software changes 2D pictures into 3D pictures.
I did that for pictures from 1917 1946 1967, 2000 and a picture taken in the coffin. I removed all facial expressions so that they do not affect the taking of measurements.
Then I took the base of the nose and aligned all pictures to that reference point. Then I scaled all the 3D images of the pictures of Lucia, proportionally to make all the mouth centers align.
Now it is clear and absolutely obvious that the eyes of the first two faces scale proportionally while the last two faces also scale proportionally.
In conclusion:
The first 2 faces could be from the same person.
The 1967 face is of a second Lucy.
The last 2 faces are probably from the same person, but that is a definitely not the 1967 Lucy, so there must be a third Lucy.
Unless they changed the skull of the original Lucy, there were three (3) Lucies.
Lucy 3
Lucy 2
Lucy 1
Why did they do it?
Maybe because the real Lucia died, and they needed cash-flow and substituted the original Lucia with a lookalike.
Maybe they killed here and replaced her with a controllable subject.
But what a disrespect and disdain for the living God.
Clicks73
- Report
Social networks