Pop-Up Catechesis: Palms as Part of Catholic Home Décor Why do Catholics display blessed palms in their homes? Joe Paprocki leads a tour of his home, showing off the palms he has displayed and … More





Why do Catholics display blessed palms in their homes? Joe Paprocki leads a tour of his home, showing off the palms he has displayed and explaining their presence in his house. This video is an episode of Pop-Up Catechesis. For more episodes, visit Pop-Up Catechesis: Palms as Part of Catholic Home DécorWhy do Catholics display blessed palms in their homes? Joe Paprocki leads a tour of his home, showing off the palms he has displayed and explaining their presence in his house. This video is an episode of Pop-Up Catechesis. For more episodes, visit catechistsjourney.loyolapress.com/tag/pop-up-catechesis/