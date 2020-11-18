Clicks40
Fishermen
1
OUTRAGE "HEALTHCARE" LAWS RELENTED FOR A PROTEST IN DERMARK 🥳 Aleluya! Now we know the way. This kind of super-dictator laws are in force also in Poland, Australia, Canada, Argentina, …More
OUTRAGE "HEALTHCARE" LAWS RELENTED FOR A PROTEST IN DERMARK 🥳
Aleluya! Now we know the way. This kind of super-dictator laws are in force also in Poland, Australia, Canada, Argentina, Spain, etc.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Fishermen mentioned this post in OUTRAGE "HEALTHCARE" LAWS RELENTED FOR A PROTEST IN DERMARK
Fishermen
  • Report
@Our Lady of Sorrows
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up