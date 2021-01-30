Clicks5
Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen preaches at the 50th Anniversary Mass of the Diocese of Raleigh - 1974 World-renowned bishop and preacher, Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen gave the homily at the Diocese of …More
Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen preaches at the 50th Anniversary Mass of the Diocese of Raleigh - 1974
World-renowned bishop and preacher, Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen gave the homily at the Diocese of Raleigh's 50th Anniversary Mass on December 8, 1974 at Dorton Arena in Raleigh.
World-renowned bishop and preacher, Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen gave the homily at the Diocese of Raleigh's 50th Anniversary Mass on December 8, 1974 at Dorton Arena in Raleigh.