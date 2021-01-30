Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen preaches at the 50th Anniversary Mass of the Diocese of Raleigh - 1974 World-renowned bishop and preacher, Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen gave the homily at the Diocese of … More

World-renowned bishop and preacher, Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen gave the homily at the Diocese of Raleigh's 50th Anniversary Mass on December 8, 1974 at Dorton Arena in Raleigh.