Holy Saturday is a mixed day, not still the horror of Good Friday, but not yet Easter glory. Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan explains. His book, “I Am with You: Lessons of Hope and Courage in Times of Crisis,” is available from Loyola Press: Holy SaturdayHoly Saturday is a mixed day, not still the horror of Good Friday, but not yet Easter glory. Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan explains. His book, “I Am with You: Lessons of Hope and Courage in Times of Crisis,” is available from Loyola Press: store.loyolapress.com/i-am-with-you