Close Bond: Francis Invites Jeffrey Sachs

US economist Jeffrey Sachs, the pro-abortion president of the UN Sustainable Development Network, will address the online conference Economy of Francesco (November 19-21) at Francis' invitation.Francis will also participate. The conference aims at changing the current [free] economy into an “economy of tomorrow.” A Vatican source told ChurchMilitant.com that Francis knows about Sachs’ positions but considers him “an important ally on the global front.”Sachs has visited Francis' Vatican around twenty times. While refusing to meet his cardinals, Francis keeps receiving him.