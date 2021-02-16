Shrove Tuesday: the Feast of The Holy Face of Jesus aleteia The day before Ash Wednesday isn't just Shrove Tuesday, it's also the Feast of The Holy Face of Jesus! This devotion has roots in the … More

The day before Ash Wednesday isn't just Shrove Tuesday, it's also the Feast of The Holy Face of Jesus! This devotion has roots in the Passion of Jesus.