Clicks10
Shrove Tuesday: the Feast of The Holy Face of Jesus aleteia The day before Ash Wednesday isn't just Shrove Tuesday, it's also the Feast of The Holy Face of Jesus! This devotion has roots in the …More
Shrove Tuesday: the Feast of The Holy Face of Jesus aleteia
The day before Ash Wednesday isn't just Shrove Tuesday, it's also the Feast of The Holy Face of Jesus! This devotion has roots in the Passion of Jesus.
The day before Ash Wednesday isn't just Shrove Tuesday, it's also the Feast of The Holy Face of Jesus! This devotion has roots in the Passion of Jesus.