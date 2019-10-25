Crisis in the Church-by a Carmelite Nun

This is a conference given by a young Carmelite Nun as a part of her formation study programme. It should be of interest to beginners who are trying to get an overall understanding of the crisis in … More

This is a conference given by a young Carmelite Nun as a part of her formation study programme. It should be of interest to beginners who are trying to get an overall understanding of the crisis in the Church today. Bibliography for further reading: -The War of Antichrist With the Church & Christian Civilization by Mgr. George F. Dillon -Infiltration by Taylor Marshall -The Alta Vendita -talks by the late Fr. John O'Connor (see Youtube) -Douay Rheims Version of the Holy Bible -Vatican II Conciliar and Post Conciuliar documents