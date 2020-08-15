UNIVERSAL Restoration 2020s: Luisa Piccarreta in 9 Minutes (The Imminent Arrival of God's Kingdom)

The Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Fused in God’s Most Holy and Divine Will, Consecration to the Divine Will O Adorable and Divine Will, here I am, before the immensity of … More

The Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Fused in God’s Most Holy and Divine Will, Consecration to the Divine Will O Adorable and Divine Will, here I am, before the immensity of Your Light, that Your eternal Goodness may open to me the doors, and make me enter into It, to form my life all in You, Divine Will. Therefore, prostrate before Your Light, I, the littlest among all creatures, come, O Adorable Will, into the little group of the first children of Your Supreme Fiat. Prostrate in my nothingness, I beseech and implore Your endless Light, that It may want to invest me and eclipse everything that does not belong to You, in such a way that I may do nothing other than look, comprehend and live in You, Divine Will. It will be my life, the center of my intelligence, the enrapturer of my heart and of my whole being. In this heart the human will will no longer have life; I will banish it forever, and will form the new Eden of peace, of happiness and of love. With It I shall always be happy, I shall have a unique strength, and a sanctity that sanctifies everything and brings everything to God. Here prostrate, I invoke the help of the Sacrosanct Trinity, that They admit me to live in the cloister of the Divine Will, so as to restore in me the original order of Creation, just as the creature was created. Celestial Mother, Sovereign Queen of the Divine Fiat, take me by the hand and enclose me in the Light of the Divine Will. You will be my guide, my tender Mother; You will guard your child, and will teach me to live and to maintain myself in the order and in the bounds of the Divine Will. Celestial Sovereign, to your Heart I entrust my whole being; I will be the tiny little child of the Divine Will. You will teach me the Divine Will, and I will be attentive in listening to You. You will lay your blue mantle over me, so that the infernal serpent may not dare to penetrate into this Sacred Eden to entice me and make me fall into the maze of the human will. Heart of my highest Good, Jesus, You will give me Your flames, that they may burn me, consume me and nourish me, to form in me the life of the Supreme Will. Saint Joseph, You will be my Protector, the Custodian of my heart, and will keep the keys of my will in Your hands. You will keep my heart jealously, and will never give it to me again, that I may be sure never to go out of the Will of God. Guardian Angel, guard me, defend me, help me in everything, so that my Eden may grow flourishing, and be the call of the whole world into the Will of God. Celestial Court, come to my help, and I promise You to live always in the Divine Will. Amen. -Servant of God, Luisa Piccarreta - * May this act be multiplied to the infinite in God's Most Holy and Divine Will. * I repeat this with every beat of my heart and breath I take, and the pauses between, in time and eternity. Amen. Fiat