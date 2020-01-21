Francis Fights His Own Shadow: Those Embarking In Ecclesiastical Careers "Become Climbers"

“We priests, bishops have paid nothing to become priests and bishops, at least I think so, no?” - Francis preached on January 21, interestingly omitting the cardinals.He added that there are those who want to advance in their ecclesiastical careers, behave in a simonist way, seek influence and become climbers, "This is not Christian.”On social media users added the names, Francis had left out, “Of course, we are not thinking of the German bishops here, no, nor of McCarrick, certainly not of Wuerl, no, nor of Maradiaga, and no-one would even think of Becciu, never...”