Lord, give us holy priests

PRAY FOR VOCATIONS

The Church needs priestly vocations

Prayer to ask for the sanctity of priests





PRECES PRAYERS TO REQUEST FOR HOLY PRIESTS Fishers of men: Video PRECES PRAYERS TO REQUEST FOR HOLY PRIESTS

for my Parish priest.

Prayer for priestly and religious vocations

Daily offering of oneself for priestly vocations

PRAY FOR VOCATIONS TO ARISE AND ROOT



For parents: Prayer for the Vocation of Children

For the Seminary

Love and veneration for the priest

From my experience of more than 40 years

There will always be priests. I will give you shepherds after my own heart; (Jer 3,15). This promise of God is fully fulfilled in Jesus Christ: I am the Good Shepherd (Jn 10:11). He entrusts the apostles and their successors with the ministry of shepherding the flock of God.Without priests the Church could not live the mandate of Christ to announce the Gospel, and to renew the sacrifice of his Body and Blood every day.We know by faith that the Lord promise cannot fail: I will be with you every day until the end of the world(Mt 28:20). Priests will never be lacking in the Church, and not just any priests, but shepherds according to the Heart of Christ, the Good Shepherd.For there to be a priests to be in Russia or anywhereon earth, three wills have to coincide: that of God, whowants me to be a priest, that of the Bishop who confersordination, who sees in me a suitable candidate, and ofthe candidate, who indeed yearns to be a priest.Furthermore, preparation must be given to be able tocarry out with professionalism the mission entrusted tothe priest. The virtue of piety makes up for manydeficiencies. A pious and dedicated priest carries outtasks that are humanly impossible.Today more than ever we need to pray for abundant andholy priestly and religious vocations; and for priests tobe saints, people who are credible for what we say andfor what we do, because we let the life of Jesus Christbecome visible and others see Christ passing by in us.The limited presence and availability of priests createsserious problems. The Church can never stop begging the owner of the harvest to send workers to his harvest (cf.Mt 9:38).This shortage of vocations can unexpectedly cease in ashort time, - as the current experience shows in so many flourishing seminaries - ardently fostering the desire for priestly vocations, and requesting the prayer of the entire People of God, especially from priests, the sick and elderly, children and young people, ... and entire families, crying out without ceasing: Give us vocations! Give us holy priests! Oh Jesus, give us shepherds according to your Heart!I propose that you pray the following prayersfrequently. You will be providing the means for thepriestly and religious vocations that the Church needs to emerge and take root.O Our Redeemer, accept to live in the priests, transformthem into You. Make them by your grace ministers of your mercy, work through them and, by faithfully imitating your virtues, make them clothe themselves in all of You, and act in Your name and with the power of your Spirit.Contemplate, Lord Jesus Christ, how many are stillthose who sleep in the darkness of error, how many arethe sheep that walk on the edge of the precipice. Directyour gaze to so many poor, hungry and weak, who cry inthe midst of their loneliness. You return to us throughyour priests.Show yourself in them and, working through them, travelthe world again, teaching, forgiving, offering sacrifices and renewing the bonds of love between your divine Heart and our poor hearts. Amen.As in all times, but especially in this one, the Churchneeds good priests, holy priests. We all have anobligation to pray for this intention. I am going to prayin a particular wayV. To obtain forgiveness of sins.R. Lord, give us holy priests.V. So that we always have the Holy Eucharist.R. Lord, give us holy priests.V. To preach Christ, and Him crucified.R. Lord, give us holy priests.V. To bear witness to the Truth.R. Lord, give us holy priests.V. For the children to keep Grace.R. Lord, give us holy priests.V. So that the youth know and follow Christ.R. Lord, give us holy priests.V. For the elderly to shape their lives according to theLaw of God.R. Lord, give us holy priests.V. So that we have Christian homes.R. Lord, give us holy priests.V. So that in our peoples union and Christian charitymay be lived.R. Lord, give us holy priests.V. For the sick to receive spiritual aid.R. Lord, give us holy priests.V. To accompany us at the time of our death, and offerHoly Mass for us.R. Lord, give us holy priests.Holy Mary, Mother of the Church, Queen of the Apostles,many holy priests reach out to us from the Lord. Amen.Our Lord Jesus Christ, You said to your Apostles theharvest is great but the workers are few; pray to theLord of the harvest to send workers to his field. Wehumbly beg you to send numerous holy priestly andreligious vocations to your Church. We ask this throughthe intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, our Mother,and for that of our Holy Patrons and Protectors, who with their lives and merits sanctified our soil. Amen.O Jesus, my Savior, You who entrusted to the priests: -and only to them-, the power to celebrate the Eucharist,the main purpose of their priestly ordination, forgivesins, administer other Sacraments, preach with authority the Word of God and directing the rest of the faithful to look and to come up towards you, through your Blessed Mother, I offer you for the sanctification of priests and seminarians, during this day, all my prayers, works and joys, my sacrifices and sufferings. Give us, Lord, truly holy priests who, inflamed with the fire of Your love, seek nothing but Your glory and the salvation of those whom You have entrusted. Amen.who may be able to receive the priestly vocation,and respond to Gods call: Look, Jesus, your Church and the world need generous men who give themselves to You to be your apostles. Choose the ones you want; Call and give the courage to leave everything and follow you to be sowers of your doctrine of love and bearers of your salvation. Amen.Oh God, You have given me these children. I know that alarge part of vocations arise in Christian families,attracted by the exemplary life of faithful priests.Choose any of my sons to be a priest. I know that theChurch needs them to continue the mission of your SonJesus. Help me not to spare any means so that your callcan be found in any of them, and I entrust the rest toyour Spirit. Keep them in your love, guide them andprotect them. Amen.Lord Jesus Christ, you were the first to be concernedwith the priestly formation of the Apostles, and thensend them to preach (cf. Mk 3,13); Following in yourfootsteps, and - so that vocations take root - we askthat the seminary professors be priests intimately united to You, with exemplary life, men of faith and full of love for the Church. Amen.- The priest is another Christ.- He is Gods representative, I must trust him and respect him.- He is my benefactor, I will be grateful to him.- In the confessional, he is the doctor of my soul, Iwill show him my wounds.- He is my guide, I will follow his advice.- He is a judge of my actions, I will obey his warnings.- At the altar offer my prayers to God, I will not forgethim.- He prays for me, for mine and for the souls inPurgatory; I will ask God for mercy for me and for him.- In his daily life he is a man, I will not condemn him.- If I observe defects in him, I ask God to enlighten himand encourage him to correct them.- He is a man, a word of affection will cheer him up.- He has a great responsibility, I ask God to guide himin his life and have mercy on him in the moment of death.With the grace of God, I have guided quite a few youngmen in their divine call, and I have always instilled inthem: ach traveler goes follows his own way.Today, some are Religious. With the grace of God, I have guided quite a few youngmen in their divine call, and I have always instilled inthem: ach traveler goes follows his own way.Today, some are Religious. Others belong to the secular clergy. On more than one occasion a young man wanted to go to a particular seminary. And I answered him sharply, there they will corrupt you. They did not listen, and today. all are bounced. A year in those seminars was enough for them to verify that what he told them was true.