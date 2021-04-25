Nuclear War (Apr 26,2021) Russian Fires Hundreds Missiles from Crimea to Ukraine Border. Russian Fires Hundreds Missiles from Crimea to Ukraine Border VLADIMIR PUTIN is preparing to move nuclear … More

VLADIMIR PUTIN is preparing to move nuclear weapons to Crimea, Ukraine's defence minister has claimed in a development which would have grave implications for Europe.



And Andrii Taran claimed Russia could attack his country in order to ensure ongoing water supplies for the peninsula, annexed by Moscow seven years ago. Mr Taran, speaking prior to an emergency NATO meeting with allied defence and foreign ministers yesterday, also said he was unable to rule out a possibility of Russian forces in Crimea undertaking "substantive military provocations" this year.



Mr Taran was able to offer no evidence to back up his allegations, but, citing the latest Ukrainian intelligence, said Russia was massing 110,000 troops on Ukraine's border in 56 battalion-sized tactical groups.