Catholic cathedral vandalized in California with 'white power,' 'BLM,' and swastikas
A Catholic cathedral in California was defaced overnight, with swastikas, an upside-down cross, and other messages spray-painted on the church’s doors and entryways.
“This morning our beloved Cathedral was defaced with pentagrams, upside down crosses, white power, swastikas, BLM, etc. It reminds us to pray for my brethren in Iraq that are facing persecution. Pray for the criminals who did this,” St. Peter’s Chaldean Catholic Cathedral in El Cajon, California said in a statement posted on Facebook Sept. 26.
Our Lady of Good Success prophecy(approved by the Church) all in full view "In these times , these people would be used as tools of the devil to destroy the Church. Due to this deprivation of both sanctifying and sacramental graces amongst the faithful, many souls would be lost"
sheerahministries.com/…the-abominations-of-our-times/