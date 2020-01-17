A Year For Holy Pilgrimage: To The Shrine Of Saint Queen Margaret of Scotland

Yesterday, we learned about the first part of the Secret Shame of Scotland and how Scotland fell, but how do we fix these problems?
We renew our faith in Christ, we relearn our history and share the Catholic Faith once again, to make Scotland Great Again, To make Scotland Independent Again, To Make Scotland Catholic Again!
What better way on making Scotland, Scotland Again, by honoring our Queen! Making Holy Pilgrimage to her resting place, asking her intercession to restore Scotland!
I call on all Catholics of Scotland and People of Good Will who are Protestants but who do not hate the Catholic Church, to learn your history, to come to know Scotland properly, and that is through the intercession of Saint Queen Margaret of Scotland! So, Make Pilgrimage to Saint Margaret’s Shrine At Dunfermline Abbey!
My prayers are with you and may my Great Grandmother’s intercession with the help of God, restore Scotland!
Andrew
The Shrine of Saint Queen Margaret of Scotland is this small parish, the Protestants stole the Abbey
St. Margaret of Scotland, ora pro nobis! Thank you for the article. Scotland is a part of my family's heritage as well. I'm an American,on the east coastal side of Appalachia, and similar to so many immigrants from the late 1800's my family is predominantly from Germany, Ireland and Scotland . I'm always surprised how " liberal " Scotland is portrayed in the press. As I have not ever had the …More
