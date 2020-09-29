Schneider: Covid-Measures Indicate World Government - No Conspiracy Theory

The response to the coronavirus shows “signs of a world government,” Bishop Athanasius Schneider told Gloria.tv (September 20, German video below).He admits that there are no unambiguous proves for this because the planners of such a dictatorship are clever enough to act covertly. Nevertheless, for Schneider there are “firm hints” for a world government which cannot simply be dismissed as "conspiracy theory."He refers to influential personalities who said already years ago that the establishment of a new world government would need an epidemic.Further, all people around the globe are now treated like children, including dress codes and rules such as masks and social distancing, Schneider stresses, “A scenario develops in front of our very own eyes which shows clear traits of a world government.”