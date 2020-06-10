NOVENA to the SACRED HEART OF JESUS

Novena Prayer to the Sacred Heart O Divine Jesus, who said, “Ask and you shall receive”, I kneel at your feet. From whom shall I ask if not from you, whose heart is the source of all blessings. With … More

Novena Prayer to the Sacred Heart



O Divine Jesus, who said,

“Ask and you shall receive”,

I kneel at your feet.

From whom shall I ask if not from you,

whose heart is the source of all blessings.

With a lively faith in you,

I come to ask…

Share your petitions silently with the Sacred Heart.

I admit I am most unworthy of your favours, Jesus,

but this is not a reason for me to be discouraged.

You are the God of mercies and you will not refuse a contrite heart.

Look with pity on me,

I beg you, and your compassionate Heart

will find in my weakness a motive for granting my request.

Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on me.

Amen.