Fatima now or Communism. Our Lady of Fatima July 1917 "Russia will spread her errors causing wars and persecutions against the Church"
Fatima now or Communism.
Our Lady of Fatima July 1917 “Russia will spread her errors causing wars and persecutions against the Church”
...all of which happend as the Blessed Mother predicted. Then Russia dropped communism and became a nightmarish corrupt capitalistic oligarchy with a schismatic off-shot of Catholicism is the semi-official state religion.