Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
About us
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
20
So brainwashed that they won't remember that all their rights...
Ludovic Denim
yesterday
were given by the Catholic church that made free hospitals, free health care, free instruction, redeeming of slaves and so on for millenium.
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up