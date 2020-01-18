Clicks185
White House Petition To President Donald J. Trump To Advocate For The Protection Of All The Elderly
“As recent events at the Vatican have shown, the elderly and frail Pope Benedict is being housed in a facility where the man responsible, Archbishop Ganswein, is attacking his collaborators and …More
“As recent events at the Vatican have shown, the elderly and frail Pope Benedict is being housed in a facility where the man responsible, Archbishop Ganswein, is attacking his collaborators and claiming he did not do or say or approve what he did approve and say and do. We are concerned that this elderly man is being manipulated for political reasons, which is elder abuse. We are also concerned because of his fidelity to Catholic teaching, that he might be further victimized in the near future by members of Bergoglio’s government.
We therefore ask President Trump to raise concern about this issue by issuing one tweet: I am concerned for the welfare all the elderly and that they not be abused or manipulated, including Pope Benedict XVI. I urge all to take effective steps for their care!”
I urge you to sign this White House Petition To President Trump to act and help protect all Elderly from Elderly Abuse, and this includes Pope Benedict XVI!
Confirming Letter Of Archbishop Carolo Vigano On Abuse Of Pope Benedict XVI
Bergoglio as antipope is not head of the Vatican City state.
That honor still vests in Pope Benedict who failed to resign the papal office in accordance with the requirements of canon law.
Here is the White House Petition: Petition To President Trump To Advocate For The Protection of all the elderly, including Pope Benedict XVI
