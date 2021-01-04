Le SRAS-CoV-2 existe au moins depuis 2007

Société Américaine de Microbiologie

SARS-CoV1, SARS-CoV2, and SARS-CoV3

Le SRAS-CoV-2 aurait été identifié fin 2019 en Chine, n'est-ce pas? Mais alors, COMMENT EST-IL POSSIBLE QUE, SELON CETTE PUBLICATION DE L'AMERICAN SOCIETY FOR MICROBIOLOGY DE 2008, IL EXISTAIT DÉJÀ ALORS? Avec le SARS-CoV-3, pour couronner le tout. Tout dans cette histoire de "crise sanitaire mondiale" respire le mensonge, la manipulation et la tromperie.Je cite le document publié par lale 16/02/2008, mais reçu le 20 novembre 2007:RNase-resistant, noninfectious virus-like particles containing exogenous RNA sequences (armored RNA) are good candidates as RNA controls and standards in RNA virus detection. However, the length of RNA packaged in the virus-like particles with high efficiency is usually less than 500 bases. In this study, we describe a method for producing armored L-RNA. Armored L-RNA is a complex of MS2 bacteriophage coat protein and RNA produced in Escherichia coli by the induction of a two-plasmid coexpression system in which the coat protein and maturase are expressed from one plasmid and the target RNA sequence with modified MS2 stem-loop (pac site) is transcribed from another plasmid. A 3V armored L-RNA of 2,248 bases containing six gene fragments-hepatitis C virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus. (...)