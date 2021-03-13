FSSP priest leading a bible study, informs his students and other listeners, that he does not have all the books of the Catholic Bible, in his "bible." (Approx. at 19 mins) - Our Apostle Paul to the … More

FSSP priest leading a bible study, informs his students and other listeners, that he does not have all the books of the Catholic Bible, in his "bible." (Approx. at 19 mins)

- Our Apostle Paul to the Catholic Galatians:

"Grace be to you, and peace from God the Father, and from our Lord Jesus Christ,

Who gave himself for our sins, that he might deliver us from this present wicked world, according to the will of God and our Father:



To whom is glory for ever and ever. Amen.



I wonder that you are so soon removed from him that called you into the grace of Christ, unto another gospel.



Which is not another, only there are some that trouble you, and would pervert the gospel of Christ.



But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach a gospel to you besides that which we have preached to you, let him be anathema.



As we said before, so now I say again: If any one preach to you a gospel, besides that which you have received, let him be anathema."