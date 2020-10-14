Socialists are using 'hysteria over COVID as a weapon of economic destruction'

Sky News contributor Cory Bernardi says the panic surrounding the health pandemic is being used as a weapon by socialists wanting to bring about economic destruction to usher in the introduction of … More

Sky News contributor Cory Bernardi says the panic surrounding the health pandemic is being used as a weapon by socialists wanting to bring about economic destruction to usher in the introduction of the Green New Deal. “There is something unusual about the continuing pandemic panic,” Mr Bernardi said. “Medical experts now acknowledge that lockdowns don't work, they say that treatment with Hydroxychloroquine and zinc does work and that government responses globally have led to a massive destruction of wealth, wellbeing and work. “Now none of that makes any sense until you open your mind to consider if there is another agenda at work.” Mr Bernardi said behind the COVID-19 pandemic hysteria was an agenda to bring about social and economic change. Klaus Schwab, founder and Chairman of the World Economic Forum, said “COVID 19 cases have shown us that our old systems are not fit anymore for the 21st century, it has laid bare a fundamental lack of social cohesion, fairness, inclusion and equality. “Now is the historical moment of time not only to fight the … virus but to shape the system ... for the post-corona era,” Mr Schwab said. "(Mr Schwab) admits that COVID is the new excuse to usher in the Green New Deal that climate alarmists, profiteers and big government have been pushing for years," Mr Bernardi said. “Think about it, the global response to COVID has been a green socialist's dream." Mr Bernardi said the pandemic brought about a reduction in the use of fossil fuel, caused next to no international travel, ensured welfare for all, saw civil liberties curtailed and has seen the government run by bureaucrats. “Why do you think the Australian Greens have been so quiet these past months ... it’s because their policy agenda is coming to life,” he said. “After decades of peddling climate change lies and propaganda to force government by the elites, the socialists have used a media induced hysteria over public health as their latest weapon of economic destruction.”