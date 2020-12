Firefighters strapped a statue of St. Barbara, Patron of both Rieti and firefighters, to the side of the local fire brigade helicopter. This was due to COVID-19 restrictions replacing the usual … More

Firefighters strapped a statue of St. Barbara, Patron of both Rieti and firefighters, to the side of the local fire brigade helicopter. This was due to COVID-19 restrictions replacing the usual procession through the streets of the Italian town of Rieti. Today is the Feast of St. Barbara.