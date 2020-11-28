More than 60 arrested in anti-lockdown protests in London– video. Met police officers tried to disperse the protesters, arguing the demonstration was unlawful under coronavirus bans on gatherings. … More

Met police officers tried to disperse the protesters, arguing the demonstration was unlawful under coronavirus bans on gatherings. However, some legal commentators believe protests are still permitted under the “reasonable excuse” rule in the regulations