Clicks11
Today at 12.45 pm (Rome time), Anglican service with Archbishop Ian Ernest and Cardinal Michael Czerny S.J. Celebrant: Ian Ernest Preacher: His Eminence Cardinal Michael Czerny S.J. Under-secretary …More
Today at 12.45 pm (Rome time), Anglican service with Archbishop Ian Ernest and Cardinal Michael Czerny S.J.
Celebrant: Ian Ernest
Preacher: His Eminence Cardinal Michael Czerny S.J.
Under-secretary of the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Holy See’s Dicasteryfor Promoting Integral Human Development
Celebrant: Ian Ernest
Preacher: His Eminence Cardinal Michael Czerny S.J.
Under-secretary of the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Holy See’s Dicasteryfor Promoting Integral Human Development