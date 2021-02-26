Saint Anne Line (c. 1563 – 27 February 1601) was an English Roman Catholic martyr. After losing her husband, she became very active in sheltering clandestine Roman Catholic priests, which was … More

Saint Anne Line (c. 1563 – 27 February 1601) was an English Roman Catholic martyr. After losing her husband, she became very active in sheltering clandestine Roman Catholic priests, which was illegal in the reign of Queen Elizabeth I. Finally arrested, she was condemned to death and executed at Tyburn for harbouring a Catholic priest. The Roman Catholic Church declared her a martyr, and Saint Paul VI canonised her in 1970. Theuntoldpast