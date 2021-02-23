SoS The Marxist Jews Attacks Against The United States

2nd Edition: Not all Jews are Marxists, some American Jews appreciate the U.S. Constitution very much, yet the attacks by many Marxist and Talmudic Jews have severely deceived, harmed and slaughtered many Americans, especially throughout the 20th century.



2) The names Julius and Ethel Rosenberg are infamous. Yet, they were only two of the many subversive Jews who betrayed the nation who gave them freedom and a home in America.

Communism is of the Christ denying Jews, the Synagogue of Satan. Subversive American and foreign Jews, spied at our nuclear weapons facilities and supplied Stalin and the Communist Jews in the USSR with the information they needed to produce nuclear weapons. These Jews gave away the tremendous advantage that decent Americans had, over to their fellow Communist Jews and their leader Stalin. Stalin and his Jews are among the most ruthless mass murderers throughout world history.



1) In 1967, Jews governing Israel, ordered their fighter pilots to attack and sink the United States Naval ship named the Liberty. The Jews slaughtered dozens of Americans, many of whom were Sunday sunbathing on the deck of their lightly armed reconnaissance vessel.

To his credit, one Israeli pilot refused to obey the order since the boat was clearly marked as American on the side and the American flag was mounted on top.