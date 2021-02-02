"The Judean fortress of Bethulia is attacked by the powerful army of Nebuchadnezzar, led by Holofernes. The walls withstand the assault, but many people are killed and Holofernes lays the fortress … More

"The Judean fortress of Bethulia is attacked by the powerful army of Nebuchadnezzar, led by Holofernes. The walls withstand the assault, but many people are killed and Holofernes lays the fortress under siege. Judith, a beautiful and beloved widow, prays for guidance and has a vision that she must offer herself as a sacrifice to Holofernes in order to save Bethulia. She goes to the Assyrian camp dressed in her finest clothes and jewels and completely captivates Holofernes, who surrounds her in luxury. She gains his confidence by promising to betray Bethulia and arranges to spend an evening alone with him. Although she has fallen in love with Holofernes, Judith remembers her loyalty to the Judeans and decapitates the commander with his own sword after getting him drunk. She then goes back to Bethulia with his head. Holofernes' death stuns the Assyrian troops and they are overcome by the inspired Jews. A victory celebration then is held in Bethulia and Judith is hailed as the city's savior"--AFI catalog. loc.gov/item/2012601204/