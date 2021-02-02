Tallis - Hear the voice and prayer. THOMAS TALLIS (c. 1505-1585) Hear the voice and prayer English text (from cpdl.org): Hear the voice and prayer of thy servants, that they make before thee this … More

Tallis - Hear the voice and prayer.



THOMAS TALLIS (c. 1505-1585)

Hear the voice and prayer



English text (from cpdl.org):



Hear the voice and prayer of thy servants,

that they make before thee this day.

That thine eyes may be open toward this house night and day,

ever toward this place, of which thou hast said:

"My Name shall be there."

And when thou hearest have mercy on them.