invitation to my German, English, Spanish telegramgroups and channels and my French channel!

Please share it! Cordial invitation to my groups and channels on telegram! How you know I necessarily wanted to leave facebook because there were much restrictions, censorship and threats to deactivate my private facebookgroup Sprachpartner für Opfer legaler weisser Folter in BRD-Fall Maria Reimann. I finally have a group link so that I can now advertise my groups and send out invitation links.
My German telegram-group Opfer weisser Folter
t.me/joinchat/FdW2Ec3VqQ6RqSak
has now 28 members, my German channel t.me/OpferweisserFolter 31 subscribers. My Englisch channel t.me/victimswhitetorture has 31 subsribers, my English group victimswhitetorture t.me/joinchat/Gtw8gVLapbAcRyn6 has 22 members. My Spanish group victimastoruturablanca t.me/joinchat/GWEF1QFJk40gyTWd has 22 members, my spanish channel t.me/victimastorturablanca 26 subscribers, my French channell t.me/victimetortureblanche 29 subscribers
