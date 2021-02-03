Clicks6
Snezana Reimann

invitation to my German, English, Spanish telegramgroups and channels and my French channel!

Please share it! Cordial invitation to my groups and channels on telegram! How you know I necessarily wanted to leave facebook because there were much restrictions, censorship and threats to deactivate my private facebookgroup Sprachpartner für Opfer legaler weisser Folter in BRD-Fall Maria Reimann. I finally have a group link so that I can now advertise my groups and send out invitation links.
My German telegram-group Opfer weisser Folter
t.me/joinchat/FdW2Ec3VqQ6RqSak
has now 28 members, my German channel t.me/OpferweisserFolter 31 subscribers. My Englisch channel t.me/victimswhitetorture has 31 subsribers, my English group victimswhitetorture t.me/joinchat/Gtw8gVLapbAcRyn6 has 22 members. My Spanish group victimastoruturablanca t.me/joinchat/GWEF1QFJk40gyTWd has 22 members, my spanish channel t.me/victimastorturablanca 26 subscribers, my French channell t.me/victimetortureblanche 29 subscribers
  • Report

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up