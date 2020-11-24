Coming soon: 128 new "Blesseds".

Francis today officially recognized the martyrdom of 127 people killed between 1936-39 during the Spanish Civil War and a miracle attributed to an Italian priest who died in 1945.The martyrs are Fr. Juan Elías Medina and 126 companions, the Martyrs of Córdoba during the anticlericalist religious persecution by Leftist groups known as the Red Terror during the Spanish Civil War.Among the 126 companions, are 79 priests, 5 seminarians, 3 Franciscan religious, 1 Daughter of Patrocinio de María, and 39 lay people.