VALENCIA: The Holy Grail

Spanish and German researchers clearly demonstrate that the agate chalice venerated in Valencia dates from the time of Christ and is very probably the cup used by Our Lord to institute the Eucharist. They also provide proof that the Holy Grail of the Arthurian Legends was the same object that European pilgrims on the Way of St. James saw at St. John of the Rock in the Pyrenees on their way to Santiago de Compostela in the middle ages, the same chalice later taken to Valencia. It was, thus, the very goblet that inspired the medieval novels of knights errant, Wagner’s opera, the writings of Tolkien and so many modern movies. This program restores all of this to its authentic historical and religious context.