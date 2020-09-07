Pope Leo XIII in 1884 wrote an Encyclical on Catholic fraternity and brotherhood

fraternity that is born not of some kind of humanistic friendship, but of the filial relationship we were given by God through the life, passion, and sacrifice of his Only Begotten Son, our Lord Jesus Christ

Amongst the many benefits to be expected from it will be the great benefit of drawing the minds of men to liberty, fraternity, and equality of right; not such as the Freemasons absurdly imagine, but such as Jesus Christ obtained for the human race and St. Francis aspired to: the liberty, We mean, of sons of God, through which we may be free from slavery to Satan or to our passions, both of them most wicked masters; the fraternity whose origin is in God, the common Creator and Father of all