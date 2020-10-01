Home
Saint in Jeans
Tesa
10 minutes ago
In preparation for Carlo Acutis’s beatification, his tomb has been opened to reveal his body for veneration. The rumours said he is incorrupt, it seems they have been proven correct.
Sign up