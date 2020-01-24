"Here is a description of the Gift by St. Thomas Aquinas in the Summa Theologica: • Fear the Lord This gift is described by St. Thomas Aquinas as a fear of separating oneself from God. He describes … More

"Here is a description of the Gift by St. Thomas Aquinas in the Summa Theologica:

• Fear the Lord This gift is described by St. Thomas Aquinas as a fear of separating oneself from God. He describes the gift as a "filial fear," like a child's fear of offending his father, rather than a "servile fear," that is, a fear of punishment. Also known as knowing God is all powerful. Fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom (Prov 1:7) because it puts our mindset in its correct location with respect to God: we are the finite, dependent creatures, and He is the infinite, all-powerful Creator.

St. Thomas Aquinas says that four of the Holy Spirit’s gifts (wisdom, understanding, knowledge, and counsel) direct the intellect, while the other three gifts (fortitude, piety, and fear of the Lord) direct the will toward God.

In Summa Theologica II.II, Thomas Aquinas asserts the following correspondence between the Capital Virtue and this Gift the Holy Spirit

• The gift of fear of the Lord corresponds to the virtue of temperance."