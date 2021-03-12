He hath not dealt with us after our sins; nor rewarded us according to our iniquities. (Ps 103, 10) O remember not against us former iniquities: let thy tender mercies speedily prevent us: for we … More

He hath not dealt with us after our sins; nor rewarded us according to our iniquities.

(Ps 103, 10)

O remember not against us former iniquities: let thy tender mercies speedily prevent us: for we are brought very low.

Help us, O God of our salvation, for the glory of thy name: and deliver us, and purge away our sins, for thy name's sake.

(Ps 79, 8–9)

Composer:

Jacques Arcadelt