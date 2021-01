This was the first revelation from heaven concerning Communism. Our Lord said that this devotion would defeat it. It is, therefore, the sister-devotion to the Fatima devotion--necessary to save the world.

As Karl Marx and Friedrich Engles (1843 to 1845) were developing and writing the demonic communist manifesto in Paris. Our Lord would prepare the antidote to this pure evil, the devotion to His sublime HOLY FACE!