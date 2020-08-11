“Fake” Catholic Donna Brazile Bashes Matt Schlapp for Questioning Joe Biden’s Stance on Abortion

American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp and former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman Donna Brazile got into a heated argument over 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe … More

American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp and former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman Donna Brazile got into a heated argument over 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s faith on Fox News, Friday.

“Donna said Joe Biden goes to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The problem Joe Biden has is he wants those parishioners to pay for the choice of killing an unborn child in abortion,” said Schlapp. “The problem for Joe Biden is that he said he would reignite this war on the Little Sisters of the Poor in trying to impose this idea that they have to pay for abortion-inducing drugs for the employees that work with those Little Sisters. We ought to leave nuns alone.”

“I don’t know his heart. It’s not my job to judge his heart, but you cannot be a Catholic in good standing and not care about unborn life, which is the most vulnerable life amongst us,” he continued. “You can’t not stand for our First Amendment rights to practice our religion.”