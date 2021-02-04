Archbishop Viganò: Must the Pope Be Put to Death for Heresy? Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò dealt in a January 31 statement with the problem of a “perverted authority” which is exercised against the … More

Archbishop Viganò: Must the Pope Be Put to Death for Heresy?



Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò dealt in a January 31 statement with the problem of a “perverted authority” which is exercised against the purpose for which it exists. He contradicts the opinion that a pope can only be judged at the end of time. For Viganò, such an opinion would lead to fatalism and resignation in the faithful, and encourages the Superiors to abuse their power.



Perverted Authority



Obedience to a perverted authority is neither dutiful, nor morally good, Viganò explains. Scripture does not urge us to obey evil orders. Viganò gives examples: in the Vatican II Church, power is often exercised to punish the good and reward the wicked. Canonical sanctions almost always serve to excommunicate those who remain faithful to the Gospel. The organs of the Holy See pander to error and prevent the propagation of the Truth.



When the Pope Must Be Ignored



Viganò explains that the assistance of the Holy Spirit is not guaranteed to the pope if he speaks about matters not related to Faith and Morals, if he doesn’t intend to speak with Apostolic Authority; and if his intention to transmit a doctrine as a truth to be believed is not explicit. Therefore, the pope may and sometimes must be ignored.



Pope May Be Heretic on Case by Case Basis



It is clear for Viganò that a pope’s infidelity cannot be judged by the faithful because they don’t have the authority to do so. Thus, it is not for the faithful to put a pope to death for heresy although St Thomas Aquinas deems such a penalty as commensurate with the crime of corrupting the Faith. Nonetheless, if no one is willing to storm the Sacred Palaces to drive out their unworthy resident – Viganò says - we are allowed to consider a pope a heretic, and to refuse, on a case by case basis, to give him the obedience to which he would otherwise be entitled.



Renewing Catholic Hierarchy



Viganò explains that he is no revolutionary. Revolutionaries want to remove the rulers because they are rulers, not because they are corrupt. On the contrary, Viganò wants to renew the Catholic hierarchy, not to abolish it. He points out that during the Reformation, the English Catholics resisted their bishops who had turned Anglicans. Quote, “The paradox is that in order to remain in communion with the Apostolic See, we have to separate ourselves from the one who is supposed to represent it.”