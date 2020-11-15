Powerful Sermon Against Euthanasia

Irish priest Fr. Stephen Kennedy IVE speaks out against the Euthanasia mindset that argues that some human life is worthless. You can follow the Pro Life Vigil on the second Saturday of each month … More

Irish priest Fr. Stephen Kennedy IVE speaks out against the Euthanasia mindset that argues that some human life is worthless. You can follow the Pro Life Vigil on the second Saturday of each month at their Facebook page here. facebook.com/…rish-Drogheda-100472701591094/