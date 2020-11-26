The Pro-Life Movement Is Unstoppable The pro-life movement is rapidly growing. We spread the truth about human dignity and the violence of abortion. We fight those who kill children for money. We … More

The pro-life movement is rapidly growing. We spread the truth about human dignity and the violence of abortion. We fight those who kill children for money. We combat pro-abortion propaganda. We serve women and families in crisis. Our work is far from finished—2,363 children are still killed each day in the US. But our movement is UNSTOPPABLE. We are ending abortion.