Dr. Dolores Cahill: About the PCR testing fraud. Dr. Cahill Says that PCR Test Sequencing found Influenza A and B, not Sars-Cov2. In an interview with journalist James Corbett, Dr. Dolores Cahill, … More

Dr. Dolores Cahill: About the PCR testing fraud.

Dr. Cahill Says that PCR Test Sequencing found Influenza A and B, not Sars-Cov2. In an interview with journalist James Corbett, Dr. Dolores Cahill, professor of Molecular Biology and Immunology and President of the World Freedom Alliance, explains that she has undertaken a project to empirically check the irregularities of the PCR test that has been used as a foundation to enforce containment policies worldwide, which would allow people to take legal action against medical and government authorities.