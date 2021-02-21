Clicks11
Dr. Dolores Cahill: About the PCR testing fraud. Dr. Cahill Says that PCR Test Sequencing found Influenza A and B, not Sars-Cov2. In an interview with journalist James Corbett, Dr. Dolores Cahill, …More
Dr. Dolores Cahill: About the PCR testing fraud.
Dr. Cahill Says that PCR Test Sequencing found Influenza A and B, not Sars-Cov2. In an interview with journalist James Corbett, Dr. Dolores Cahill, professor of Molecular Biology and Immunology and President of the World Freedom Alliance, explains that she has undertaken a project to empirically check the irregularities of the PCR test that has been used as a foundation to enforce containment policies worldwide, which would allow people to take legal action against medical and government authorities.
Source: youtube.com/watch?v=vxdBN3e658g
Article in Spanish: prevencia.net/…lidad-gripe-a-y-b-no-sars-cov2
