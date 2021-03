The breathtaking Greek island of Patmos is also known as the “Island of the Apocalypse” because this is where the Book of Revelation was written by Saint John, who found refuge on the island in the … More

The breathtaking Greek island of Patmos is also known as the “Island of the Apocalypse” because this is where the Book of Revelation was written by Saint John, who found refuge on the island in the 1st century AD.