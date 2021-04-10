Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
15
Return To Tradition
11 minutes ago
If you're worried about the independence of the Church in these times, a papal encyclical bans the State from having ANY SAY in the Mass. Why don't we enforce this anymore?
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Download
Embed
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up