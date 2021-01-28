Journalist: “The Church Fails to Recognise the Foreseen Evil” It is “ironical” for the journalist Bill Sardi that the Church, which is awaiting the End Times, has come eye-to-eye with foreseen evil -… More

It is “ironical” for the journalist Bill Sardi that the Church, which is awaiting the End Times, has come eye-to-eye with foreseen evil - yet it fails to recognize it. Sardi explains that during the Covid-19 crisis, churches have been singled out, not because of a disease but because the globalist agenda seeks to eliminate mystical non-scientific religions altogether. For Sardi, “the Church is a target for extermination” and the Church leaders don’t foresee that there will be no return to normal. Rather: The cancel culture will predictably cancel Easter again.



The Elect Will Be Deceived



Church leaders never bothered to figure out if the Covid-19 pandemic was true, Sardi criticises. Quote, “If it was, the choir, if not the whole congregation, would have come down with a mini-flu demic every winter.” Sardi points out that the Bible writes, in the end times, the elect will be deceived.



Social Pressure Is Generated



The strategy consists for Sardi in replacing fear of an almighty invisible God with fear of an almighty invisible microbe, and to generate social pressure for other projects, for instance, to replace paper money with a digital currency. Then, Governments will know which people donated to the Church and how much. Tithes and offerings could be blocked if everyone in the congregation isn’t vaccinated, or if its membership isn’t – quote – “inclusive” or doesn’t exhibit – quote – “racial diversity.”



The Real Destroyer of Freedom



In America, laid off church staff became recipients of the federal Payroll Protection Plan thus enslaving themselves to government. Sardi quotes Plutarch: “The real destroyer of the liberties of the people is he who spreads among them bounties, donations and benefits.” He observes that God no longer gives the Church its marching orders, government does with its hidden agenda. Sardi has a hunch the next compliant move by dutiful Churches will be to set themselves up as vaccination centers. His comment, “How cunning these plans were laid to abolish the Church.”