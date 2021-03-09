Clicks5
Bestof:Loyola Press
The Annunciation of the Lord Catholics celebrate the Annunciation of the Lord on March 25, when Mary was asked to be the Mother of God. Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, author of “I Am with You: Lessons …More
Catholics celebrate the Annunciation of the Lord on March 25, when Mary was asked to be the Mother of God. Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, author of “I Am with You: Lessons of Hope and Courage in Times of Crisis,” talks about this feast day. Find the book at store.loyolapress.com/i-am-with-you
