Catholics celebrate the Annunciation of the Lord on March 25, when Mary was asked to be the Mother of God. Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, author of “I Am with You: Lessons of Hope and Courage in Times of Crisis,” talks about this feast day. Find the book at The Annunciation of the LordCatholics celebrate the Annunciation of the Lord on March 25, when Mary was asked to be the Mother of God. Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, author of “I Am with You: Lessons of Hope and Courage in Times of Crisis,” talks about this feast day. Find the book at store.loyolapress.com/i-am-with-you