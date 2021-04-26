Clicks3
tearlach
On a 2010 Plane Journey to Fatima, an interviewer asks Pope Benedict to elaborate on the meaning behind the vision of the third secret. Benedict prophetically discusses the passion of the church and …More
On a 2010 Plane Journey to Fatima, an interviewer asks Pope Benedict to elaborate on the meaning behind the vision of the third secret. Benedict prophetically discusses the passion of the church and persecution from within.

Video uploaded in youtube
Apr 22, 2021

Full article by Stephen Ryan on Mystic Post is here:
mysticpost.com/…-from-inside-the-church-pope-benedict-xvi-warns-2/
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up