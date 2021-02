The last time St Scholastica saw her twin brother St Benedict, she was close to death. She asked him to stay for the night, but as staying away from his monastery was against his Rule, he refused. … More

The last time St Scholastica saw her twin brother St Benedict, she was close to death. She asked him to stay for the night, but as staying away from his monastery was against his Rule, he refused. Scholastica turned to God for help & a great storm broke out. Benedict had to stay.