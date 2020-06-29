Clicks41
Blessed is the man who endures temptation
James 1:12 Trial and Temptation 12 Blessed is anyone who endures temptation. Such a one has stood the test and will receive the crown of life that the Lord[a] has promised to those who love him.
“Don’t let temptations frighten you; they are the trials of the souls whom God wants to test when he sees they have the necessary strength to sustain the struggle, thus weaving the crown of glory with their own hands.”
- Saint Pio of Pietrelcina
