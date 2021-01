MESSAGE TO PASTOR FRANCIS FROM THE VATICAN, ALSO KNOWN AS "FALSE PROPHET" OR "FALSE ROCK " LISTEN THEN CAREFULLY TO WHAT A TRUE CATHOLIC PRIEST SAYS TO YOU: " YOUR MESSAGE OF THE … More

MESSAGE TO PASTOR FRANCIS FROM THE VATICAN, ALSO KNOWN AS "FALSE PROPHET" OR "FALSE ROCK "

LISTEN THEN CAREFULLY TO WHAT A TRUE CATHOLIC PRIEST SAYS TO YOU:



" YOUR MESSAGE OF THE FIRST OF JANUARY IS A GREAT ONE LIE AND A PUBLIC BLASPHEMY AGAINST GOD "



because we know from messages from Heaven appeared in the last years in Poland :

THE LORD GOD THEN SAYS: "ALL OTHER RELIGIONS ARE NOT MINE AND I CANNOT APPEAR IN THEM".



SO THE TRUE CATHOLIC PRIEST SAYS ABOUT ISLAM as we know :

"THEY LIE THAT MOHAMMED HAD REVELATIONS. A JEW WROTE ALL THESE TEXTS FOR HIM".



( these some words was translated from this video clip )



and a few words from me to pastor francis and his sect in Watican :



SO, FRANCIS, WE ALREADY KNOW THAT YOU ARE NOT THE TRUE POPE. YOU WERE ELECTED AS A POPE BUT NOT CANONICALLY. WE KNOW THAT YOU REPRESENT CHURCH FREEMASONRY AND ARE NOW CREATING A FALSE CHURCH AND A WORLD RELIGION FOR YOUR MASTER, THE ANTICHRIST.



SOME CATHOLICS ALREADY KNEW BEFORE 2013 THAT THE FALSE PROPHET WAS COMING SO THAT THE SCRIPTURES WOULD BE FULFILLED AND THE CATHOLIC CHURCH WOULD BE CLEANSED FROM THE ENEMIES OF THE CHURCH INSIDE AND SHINE WITH CERTAIN GLORY WHEN OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST RETURNS.



FRANCIS, CONVERT YOURSELF AND YOUR COLLEAGUES BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. YOU AND YOUR FRIENDS ARE GOING TO HELL BECAUSE YOU HAVE NOT KNOWN THE TRUE GOD AND NOW YOU WANT TO DENY THE VERY TRUTH. CONVERT YOURSELVES, FOR THE KINGDOM OF GOD IS AT HAND. THE TRUE KINGDOM OF GOD IS COMING, NOT THE ONE YOU WANT AND INVENT.